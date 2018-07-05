Illicit tobacco sales will cost SA R7bn this year

The illicit tobacco trade will cost SA R7bn this year, according to a report commissioned by the Tobacco Institute of South Africa (Tisa).

At the launch of the report on illicit tobacco trade in SA at the JSE on Thursday, Tisa chairman Francois van der Merwe said: "At least 8-billion sticks are illicit. SARS is losing over R7bn just this year. This is 14% of the estimated government shortfall of R50bn."

Tisa, the industry body for the legal tobacco sector in SA, said its members stimulate economy-wide production amounting to more than R54.3bn and contribute R22.4bn in government tax revenue.

According to the report, cigarette sales at prices below the minimum tax owed to SARS (R17.85 per pack) were found in 100,000 shops. Just over a third — 33.4% — of cigarettes sold in these shops were below the minimum tax owed per pack.

"Brands retailing at prices consistently below the tax owed on a pack of cigarettes are assumed not to have paid the tax due," reads the report.

"If a box of 20 cigarettes is sold for less than R17.85 it is illegal. We have a crime of tax evasion for tobacco in this country," Van der Merwe said.

Taverns and shebeens were excluded from the scope — so the study could have underestimated the size of the illicit tobacco trade.

Gold Leaf Tobacco Company accounts for 75.1% of these sales, according to the report.

Its RG brand, the second-most popular in the country behind British American Tobacco’s Peter Stuyvesant, is selling at an average of R10.50 a pack, said Van der Merwe.

Raees Saint, Gold Leaf's attorney, said: “Most, if not all of the allegations concerning our client which our client’s competitor has spread are false.”

Tisa and SARS used to work together on an illicit tobacco trade called Project Honey Badger, but under suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, the relationship broke down.

"Tobacco money played a role in state capture so no wonder our relationship was terminated in 2014," Van der Merwe said.

"This created the opportunity for illicit traders to flourish. There were no investigations or audits," he said.

Based on the report, Tisa suggests that SARS place customs officials in all cigarette manufacturing plants, and ban sales below the level of tax owed.

“This will take two to three years to implement and the legal tobacco industry won’t be around in two to three years if this continues,” Van der Merwe said.

BAT, the largest cigarette maker operating in SA and a Tisa member, says it has been cutting jobs as it struggles to deal with the rogue competition.

“The problem is significant in terms of how readily available these illegal cigarettes are,” Ronan Barry, BAT’s head of legal affairs, told Bloomberg.

The company’s manufacturing plant south of Johannesburg was operating below 50% capacity and “almost 400 jobs have been lost at the factory alone since 2014 due to the growth in illicit trade”, he said.

SARS acting commissioner Mark Kingon said earlier this week that SARS would prioritise illicit trade and strengthen the capacity of its investigating units.

With Bloomberg