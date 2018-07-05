How Tom Moyane wrecked a once-admirable institution

Moyane’s scrapping of the committee marked the beginning of the formation of new power structures in the organisation — a process that witnesses indicated last week resulted in senior and experienced executives and managers being sidelined and purged.

Sobantu Ndlangalavu, former head of small business amnesty, sketched the way the once "vibrant" culture at Sars quickly disintegrated into fear and suspicion. He told the commission how he arrived at his office one day to find that the memory sticks used to access the computer system he used no longer worked.

When he asked about this, he was told the sticks — which had long been an integral part of the information technology network — were now regarded as posing a risk.

Ndlangalavu’s evidence clearly showed the paranoia of the Sars leadership under Moyane. He described how trees were uprooted around the tax agency office because they "posed a security risk", how cameras were installed everywhere, including above printers and mounted on desks, and how listening devices were planted in the remaining trees and in common areas.

Then came the restructuring.

Dealing with this, former executive for ethics and integrity at Sars, Tshebeletso Seremane, told the inquiry that staff kept asking, "Why fix what is not broken?"

She was among the leaders who complained that the review of the operating model by consultancy Bain "brought nothing new" and who questioned the motives for it. Seremane was dismissed in 2016 for her forthright criticism of the process. The mother of three, who was employed at Sars for nearly two decades, remains unemployed.

The restructuring was conducted behind a veil of secrecy, with senior managers who were expected to drive the process never having sight of the Bain report. They received vague PowerPoint presentations that left them none the wiser.

The true extent of the restructuring at Sars was outlined by the former head of the large business centre, chartered accountant Sunita Manik.

In an interview with the FM, Manik, who joined Sars in 1993, said her career and the tax agency meant everything to her. She was in effect married to her job. When the centre she had created was destroyed, leaving her to twiddle her thumbs without a real job, she left Sars and worked briefly at a law firm.

Now unemployed, she describes herself as a "Sars lifer" committed to the organisation and the role it plays in SA’s developmental state.

The large business centre was benchmarked against international models. More than 85% of tax administrations around the world have similar units dedicated to the tax matters of corporations and high net worth individuals. The Sars version was a one-stop shop dedicated to a tax constituency that contributes a whopping 30% to revenue collection in SA.

Manik said Moyane’s restructuring effectively did away with the large business centre by shifting overall responsibility for it to Moyane’s trusted lieutenant, Jonas Makwakwa.