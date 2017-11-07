Multinationals use smoke and mirrors in illicit trade

SARS investigations into the illicit tobacco trade exposed extensive penetration of law enforcement agencies by the multinational tobacco companies. In a court application, a smaller rival, Carnilinx, accused BAT of "corporate espionage" and using government agencies to try to put it out of business.

The Tobacco Institute of SA – supported by BAT – allegedly spent about R50m a year to run an intelligence network to fight the illicit trade, but which ended up spying on competitors.

The money gave the Tobacco Institute and BAT a seat on the official Illicit Tobacco Task Team, which includes representatives from the Hawks, the State Security Agency, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority. Critics say its presence on the task team allows BAT access to confidential state intelligence and the ability to drive the law enforcement agenda to target its smaller competitors.

The major cigarette companies have hijacked the problem of tobacco smuggling, promoting misperceptions of the size of the trade, its costs to the economy, its causes and its own role. One myth is that the major cigarette companies are victims rather than beneficiaries of smuggling. The idea that tobacco companies would facilitate the smuggling of their own brands might seem strange but this is what has been happening for the past two decades. Internal company documents reveal that promoting illegal cigarettes became an integral part of the business strategy.

The shadowy nature of the illegal activities makes it difficult to accurately gauge the true extent of the trade.