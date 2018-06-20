Economy

Surprise dip in inflation offers relief to consumers

Inflation is hitting the rich hardest, Stats SA's figures show

20 June 2018 - 10:11 Robert Laing



Inflation surprised economists by slowing in May to 4.4% from April’s 4.5%.

Inflation was expected to continue its rise from a low of 3.8% reached in March, with an economists’ consensus that average price increases would rise to 4.6%.

The food component of CPI showed annual inflation of 3%, down from 3.7% in April, helped by average fruit prices falling 6.4% and bread and cereals getting 4.1% cheaper over the year.

May’s fuel inflation came in at 9.4% from the same month in 2017.

The drop in fruit and cereal prices helped mitigate 7.8% inflation in meat prices and 6.8% inflation in fish prices.

Statistics SA reported on Wednesday that May’s consumer price index (CPI), which was set to 100 points in December 2016, was 107.2 points.

This was 4.4% higher than 102.7 points in May 2017 and 0.2% higher than April’s 107 points.

According to Stats SA, the price of cellphones and other telecommunications equipment fell by a substantial 15.8% over the year.

Stats SA provides average inflation for the country’s population split into 10 income brackets. According to these figures, the rich are suffering higher inflation than the poor.

South Africans in the lowest “expenditure decile” had inflation of 2.1%. This rose to 4.7% for people in the richest segment.

Battered rand is back at Zuma-era levels

Fear of a full-blown US-China trade war hit the local currency, and domestic factors drove it further down
Markets
5 hours ago

The two things you need to know in the economic week ahead

Opinion is divided on how consumers’ pockets fared in May, while the current account deficit is an important measure of SA’s economic health at a ...
Economy
2 days ago

Producer inflation jumps to 4.4% in April

Diesel’s contribution to PPI showed 10.6% annual inflation in April, and a 5% jump from March’s diesel prices
Economy
19 days ago

