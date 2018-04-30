Trade surplus in March, after February’s figures revised to reflect deficit

SA’s trade balance improved to reflect a surplus in March, following the biggest deficit ever recorded in January. February’s figures were also revised to show a deficit, from the surplus that was originally reported.

According to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), SA recorded a trade surplus of R9.47bn in March, a little lower than the surplus of R11.81bn seen in the same period a year ago.

The trade statistics indicate the balance of SA’s international trade. A surplus occurs when the value of SA’s exports exceeds that of its imports.

Analysts expected a surplus after the seasonal effect in January, where the result of many exporters being closed for the festive season, wore off. A Trading Economics consensus had forecast a surplus of R3.7bn.

The March surplus is attributable to exports of R98.28bn and imports of R88.81bn.

The year-to-date trade deficit of R18.63bn is a vast deterioration when compared to the surplus in the same period in 2017 of R4.22bn.

Imports for the year to date of R287.40bn are 9.1% higher than those recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

Exports decreased from December 2017 to January 2018 by R23.52bn (22.6%) while imports increased by R19.45bn (21.9%).

February 2018’s trade surplus was revised downwards by R1.03bn from the previous month’s preliminary surplus of R430m to a revised deficit of R600m.