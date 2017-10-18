Inflation picks up a little faster than expected

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), accelerated to 5.1% in September from 4.8% in August.

This was worse than the economists’ consensus of 4.9%, but remained comfortably within the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%.

The CPI measures changes in the price of consumer goods and services purchased by households in urban areas.

On average, prices increased by 0.5% between August and September.