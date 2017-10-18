Has Zuma pushed SA deeper into junk?

The initial response to Zuma’s 12th Cabinet was summed up by the Save SA campaign: "David Mahlobo has been appointed energy minister to ensure the Russian nuclear deal is put to bed before the president is removed from office. And he has been replaced with an equally opaque and loyal intelligence minister in the form of Bongani Bongo, to ensure the intelligence services continue to protect politicians rather than citizens."

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning were flat as investors digested a speech from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening of a ruling party conference.

BHP’s share price fell 0.7% to A$27.12 in Sydney after the world’s largest mining group released its September quarter production report. BHP’s iron ore output fell 3% due to a fire at its Mount Whaleback operation, but it said it still expected to meet its full-year target.

Logistics company Value Group warned shareholders on October 6 that it expected to report on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August declined by up to 70%.

But, excluding one-off costs of a black economic empowerment (BEE) deal, HEPS grew by up to 30%.

"The stagnant economy, political uncertainty and poor growth rates continue to impede pricing and volumes in certain divisions of the group. This negative trend has been countered by the ongoing focus on reducing the group’s cost base, which has yielded positive results. The retail logistics business of Key Distributors has performed well with positive growth in revenue and profit," Value said in its trading statement.