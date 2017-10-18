Has Zuma pushed SA deeper into junk?
The rand, which weakened from below R13.30/$ to over R13.40/$ after President Jacob Zuma announced yet another Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, was relatively calm at R13.40/$, R15.77/€ and R17.66/£ at 6.30am on Wednesday.
The JSE, which fell 0.4% on Tuesday, faces a jittery day as investors brace themselves for the reaction from credit rating agencies and international fund managers to Zuma’s latest Cabinet reshuffle.
Although S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s are scheduled to make their next update on SA’s sovereign credit rating only on November 24, Zuma’s previous Cabinet reshuffle on March 31 prompted S&P to make an unscheduled cut to SA’s rating to junk on April 3, followed by Fitch on April 7. Moody’s cut SA’s rating to just one level above junk on June 9.
The initial response to Zuma’s 12th Cabinet was summed up by the Save SA campaign: "David Mahlobo has been appointed energy minister to ensure the Russian nuclear deal is put to bed before the president is removed from office. And he has been replaced with an equally opaque and loyal intelligence minister in the form of Bongani Bongo, to ensure the intelligence services continue to protect politicians rather than citizens."
Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning were flat as investors digested a speech from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening of a ruling party conference.
BHP’s share price fell 0.7% to A$27.12 in Sydney after the world’s largest mining group released its September quarter production report. BHP’s iron ore output fell 3% due to a fire at its Mount Whaleback operation, but it said it still expected to meet its full-year target.
Logistics company Value Group warned shareholders on October 6 that it expected to report on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August declined by up to 70%.
But, excluding one-off costs of a black economic empowerment (BEE) deal, HEPS grew by up to 30%.
"The stagnant economy, political uncertainty and poor growth rates continue to impede pricing and volumes in certain divisions of the group. This negative trend has been countered by the ongoing focus on reducing the group’s cost base, which has yielded positive results. The retail logistics business of Key Distributors has performed well with positive growth in revenue and profit," Value said in its trading statement.
Statistics SA is scheduled to release September’s consumer price index (CPI) at 10am. Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is expected to have remained at about August’s 4.8%.
Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday that she expects inflation to have accelerated slightly to 4.9% due to September’s petrol price increase of 67c/litre and diesel price increase of 44c/litre.
"This translates to an increase of 5.1% from the previous month and 12.7% from the previous year in petrol prices and 3.9% from the previous month and 11.6% from the previous year in diesel prices. The effect of the fuel price component on headline CPI should be partially countered by the continued moderation in food price inflation, which fell to 5.7% in August from double-digit growth in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017."
Stats SA is scheduled to release August’s retail sales figures at 1pm.
Kaplan forecasts that retail sales growth increased to 2.8% in August from 1.8% in July.
"Based on available data to July, retail sales underperformed in the first seven months of the year, with growth of 0.9%, relative to the 2.6% increase in the same period of 2016. Retail sector activity is likely to remain muted this year, in line with modest growth in household consumption expenditure that is constrained by depressed consumer confidence, high unemployment and relatively weak income growth," Kaplan wrote.
