BMI Research points to Mining Charter after cutting SA’s mining score

BMI, which is part of the Fitch Group, said in a statement on Wednesday that the new regulations were likely to increase compliance costs for miners operating in the country at a time of slim margins.

"Within SA’s diverse competitive landscape, companies such as Lonmin, Anglo Platinum and Implats [Impala Platinum] will be significantly financially exposed to the new 1% royalty rate, due to margins being particularly low among platinum miners," BMI said.

"The new regulations will further dent investor sentiment in the country’s mining sector and could potentially lead to forced closures among smaller miners, which may not be able to deal with the rising compliance and fiscal costs."