Economy

BMI Research points to Mining Charter after cutting SA’s mining score

21 June 2017 - 10:20 Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

BMI Research has lowered SA’s mining risk/reward regulatory score to 46 from 50, pointing to the new version of the Mining Charter, which it said would solidify the country’s negative mining sector growth prospects.

The charter, which the Chamber of Miners plans to take on legal review, calls on mining groups to increase black ownership rates from 26% to 30% within 12 months. Companies are also required to pay at least 1% of their annual revenue to develop black communities, among other stipulations.

Mining Charter crisis

The imposition of the mining charter slashed the value of mining stocks by R50bn. These articles examine the crisis in depth
Business
2 days ago

BMI, which is part of the Fitch Group, said in a statement on Wednesday that the new regulations were likely to increase compliance costs for miners operating in the country at a time of slim margins.

"Within SA’s diverse competitive landscape, companies such as Lonmin, Anglo Platinum and Implats [Impala Platinum] will be significantly financially exposed to the new 1% royalty rate, due to margins being particularly low among platinum miners," BMI said.

"The new regulations will further dent investor sentiment in the country’s mining sector and could potentially lead to forced closures among smaller miners, which may not be able to deal with the rising compliance and fiscal costs."

The Mining Charter vindicates the downgrade, says Fitch

The rating agency argues that the charter that was issued without industry consultation showed its decision to cut SA’s sovereign credit rating to ...
Economy
1 day ago

IN-DEPTH: This time, miners are being set up for failure

It is all about compliance with highly prescriptive targets, rather than about the spirit of transformation, writes Hilary Joffe
Opinion
2 days ago

We need to address the trust deficit, Chamber of Mines tells MPs

The chamber’s submission to the mineral resources committee comes as debate rages over the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill
Business
7 days ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘I feel we must consult to death in a democracy’

ANC veteran Mathews Phosa says he would toss out the re-draft of the mining sector’s empowerment charter and launch a more consultative process
Business
12 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma: the president who caused a recession
Economy
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma’s mallet has smashed an ...
Economy
3.
Meddling with Reserve Bank could lead to another ...
Economy
4.
The Mining Charter vindicates the downgrade, says ...
Economy
5.
Current account deficit widens in first quarter
Economy

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Mining is still way off old charter’s goal
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: More kicks to a fallen economy
Opinion / Editorials

Zwane insists ANC was consulted on Mining Charter — but some disagree
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.