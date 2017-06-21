Zwane insists ANC was consulted on Mining Charter — but some disagree

The controversy dogging the revised Mining Charter continued on Tuesday with Minerals Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane claiming that he had consulted his colleagues in the ANC "up to its top six officials".

But signs emerged that this might not have been done.

"I have consulted up until the six officials, all of them agreed with this charter," he said on the sidelines of the Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council workshop in Pretoria.

But insiders interviewed by Business Day said they were shocked at the details in Zwane’s charter — as he had not presented these to the ANC’s economic transformation committee. Insiders in the department also said that internal consultations had been more limited than in the past.

Zwane was meant to attend a meeting between the ANC and the Chamber of Mines on Tuesday, but failed to pitch.

At the meeting, the chamber asked the ANC to intervene in the impasse over the controversial Mining Charter, or face a messy court process.