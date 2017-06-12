Economy

Junk credit ratings loom for SA in 2018

The ratings agency sees evidence of systemic corruption and warns of further downgrades

12 June 2017 - 05:49
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SA faces the prospect of junk credit ratings from all three ratings agencies in 2018 after a bearish Moody’s downgraded SA to just one notch above junk status on Friday, but warned of further downgrades.

Moody’s, which had previously given SA credit for strong institutions, cited a weakening of institutional strength as a key driver for the decision to downgrade, along with SA’s reduced growth prospects and rising public debt.

It warned that with political tensions rising in the run-up to the ANC’s electoral conference in December and continuing in the run-up to the 2019 elections it was unlikely that political consensus could be reached to support investment and reforms quickly enough to reverse the negative effect on growth and on the government’s balance sheet.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: All-round 2018 junk credit ratings loom.

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe.  

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Moody's cuts SA by one notch
Economy
2.
SA officially in recession after shock GDP number
Economy
3.
Budget in a nutshell: tax hikes hit South ...
Economy
4.
SA waits for Moody’s credit decision
Economy
5.
Fitch downgrades South Africa to junk status
Economy

Related Articles

Moody's cuts SA by one notch
Economy

How SA's shock recession could prompt more downgrades
Economy

S&P warns on political risks in SA
Economy

Fitch keeps SA on junk status amid warnings
Economy

‘We all know what sparked that off’, Cyril Ramaphosa says of SA’s fall to junk ...
Economy

Uncertainty will keep doves quiet
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.