Economy

How SA's shock recession could prompt more downgrades

The latest shock growth figures are much worse than the market expected

07 June 2017 - 05:46
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA has descended into recession for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis, with economic growth in the red for the second quarter running despite turnarounds in agriculture and mining.

The latest shock growth figures, which were much worse than the market had expected, could increase the risk of further rating downgrades and dent already weak investor and consumer confidence levels.

This will also make it more difficult for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to deliver on his promises of fiscal consolidation when he presents his mid-term budget review in October.

The rand recovered some of its intraday losses by late Tuesday to trade 1% down at R12.81/$, following the release by Statistics SA of GDP figures that showed the economy contracted 0.7% in the first quarter, following the 0.3% decline in the fourth quarter of 2016.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Recession may prompt further downgrades

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe  

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Quarterly economic growth numbers another hurdle for SA

First-quarter GDP data will show whether the economy is in a recession, writes Claire Bisseker
Economy
2 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA officially in recession after shock GDP number
Economy
2.
How SA's shock recession could prompt more ...
Economy
3.
Recession may prompt further downgrades
Economy
4.
Week of aggressive share selling takes foreign ...
Economy
5.
S&P warns on political risks in SA
Economy

Related Articles

SA officially in recession after shock GDP number
Economy

Week of aggressive share selling takes foreign outflows to more than R70bn
Economy

World Bank cuts growth forecast over uncertainty
Economy

S&P warns on political risks in SA
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.