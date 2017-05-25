Uncertainty will keep doves quiet

"Corporate credit growth is running ahead of inflation, but overall credit growth remains negative in real terms."

Figures from the National Credit Regulator for the quarter to December 2016 indicate weak growth in credit applications among consumers.

Credit applications increased 4.4% to 10.52-million over the period, which is seasonally a peak time for credit extension. This followed four successive quarters of declines and only a marginal increase for the three months to September 2016.

The rejection rate for credit applications was 52.39%, suggesting banks are lending cautiously as economic growth falters, unemployment swells and the possibility of further credit downgrades looms.

"A lower interest rate environment would lend some support to consumer confidence and lift consumer spending," says Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

"However, the extent of such a boost would likely be limited as in the present environment existing levels of consumer indebtedness are high; credit criteria applied by both bank and nonbank lenders are relatively strict and unemployment is rising.

"Historical data show that in 2013, when interest rates were at historic lows, consumer confidence was still mostly depressed."

Still, low spending by consumers will have a considerable effect on economic growth, because it contributes about 60% to GDP. With demand-side inflation so low, supply-side inflation is also moderating.

At its March monetary policy committee meeting, the Bank said it expected consumer price index inflation to average 5.9% in 2017 — down from a previous forecast of 6.2% — moderating to 5.4% in 2018. The forecast may decline further, given that consumer inflation slowed to 5.3% year on year in April, from 6.1% in March.

The reasons for lower inflation are largely supply side: lower food price inflation as crop production recovers, more moderate electricity price increases and a stable rand.