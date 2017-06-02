S&P affirms SA’s credit rating but warns of further political risk

Rating agency S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its junk status on SA’s foreign currency rating, but again held back from downgrading SA’s local currency rating to junk status, but has warned of political risks to growth.

In its regular update on SA on Friday evening, the rating agency, which downgraded SA on April 3 following President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle, retained its negative outlook on SA’s foreign and local currency ratings. This reflected its view that “political risks will remain elevated this year, which could undermine economic growth and fiscal outcomes more than we currently project”.

And though it expects the economic growth rate to rise to 1% this year, from 0.3% last year, it warned that weak growth could constrain SA’s ability to bring down inequality.

S&P’s update on Friday evening came after Fitch affirmed its junk ratings on SA’s foreign and local currency ratings on Thursday, also citing this year’s elevated level of political risk and the effect it could have on policy certainty, investor confidence and economic growth.

Moody’s, which has SA on review for a downgrade, has not yet announced its decision but was expected to do so on Friday evening — or next Friday. Moody’s ratings are higher than those of its rivals so if it downgrades by one notch, as expected, it would still have SA’s rating at one notch above junk status. The big question is whether it will put a stable or a negative outlook on its rating, with a negative one signaling it could look to downgrade again within the next two years.

Fitch cut both the foreign and local currency ratings in April following the Cabinet reshuffle, but on Thursday affirmed its “stable” outlook on both. By contrast S&P, which is the only one of the three rating agencies which has different foreign and local ratings for SA, on April 3, downgraded the foreign currency rating to sub-investment grade, or junk status, but took the local currency rating down to one notch above junk. However, S&P put both ratings on negative outlook.

A Treasury statement on Friday evening said that the government welcomed S&P’s decision to maintain its ratings, and agreed that the pace of economic growth is slow and poses risks to fiscal consolidation. Treasury said a key focus is to safeguard confidence and reclaim SA’s investment grade ratings, and that intensive engagements with broader stakeholders will continue.

On Friday evening, S&P said that while the government ostensibly remains committed to the current fiscal framework, the weak pace of economic growth might result in a shortfall of tax revenue. The government will try to keep expenditure within the targeted expenditure ceiling, but S&P sees fiscal deficits declining marginally slower than it had assumed previously.

All three rating agencies have warned of the rising risk that financially weak state-owned enterprises (SOEs) pose to the fiscus, because of the large contingent liabilities sitting on the state’s balance sheet as a result of the guarantees it has extended to them.

S&P said, “We think previous plans to improve Eskom’s underlying financial position might not be implemented in a comprehensive and timely manner, as it is still addressing its governance issues”, estimating that Eskom will have used up to R300bn of the government guarantee framework by 2020, equivalent to 7% of GDP. The rating agency said it does not foresee implementation of the broader reforms to SOEs which government is still discussing.

S&P said: “We consider that political risks will remain elevated this year, which could distract from growth-enhancing priorities, slow the pace of fiscal consolidation and weigh on investor and consumer confidence.”