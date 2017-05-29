Manufacturing Circle upbeat despite slump in production
The Manufacturing Circle says business is still robust despite the slump in manufacturing production.
The Manufacturing Composite Investment Tracker (MCIT) was up five index points in the first quarter of 2017 to 63 points compared with 58 the previous quarter and 70 in the third quarter of 2017. The tracker is expected to increase to 65 in the second quarter of 2017.
The tracker is a survey of SA’s top industrialists. Anything above 50 means expansion in investment in the sector. The increase to 63 points indicates a slight expansion.
Investment has not ground to a halt.Andre de Ruyter, chairman of the Manufacturing Circle
The largest contributor to the increase is seen in inventory and an expansion in plant and equipment, which both came in at 65.3.
Statistics SA said seasonally adjusted manufacturing production was down 0.9% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.
The Manufacturing Circle said it was adopting a "wait-and-see approach" in light of the recent political and economic developments and the effect of the ratings downgrade on investment plans. Twenty-nine percent of manufacturing enterprises said they would continue with already instituted plans but would halt whatever they could to manage risks while a third of respondents said the downgrades would affect their investment decisions.
Manufacturing Circle chairman Andre de Ruyter said the tracker contained positive sentiment.
"Investment has not ground to a halt," he said. "However, sentiment may be having a negative impact on new projects and on the future outlook."
The data showed that, compared with the fourth quarter, salaries and wages were up to to 71.3 from 46.1 while training and development was up to 67.1 from 63.4. This indicated that there was not only a rise in wages but also more jobs created.
Nascence Advisory Research economist Xhanti Payi said: "When we look at the Stats SA data, it doesn’t seem like there’s that much robustness in the industry."
He added that it could indicate a lag in the recording and reporting of data.
