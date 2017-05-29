Economy

Manufacturing Circle upbeat despite slump in production

29 May 2017 - 14:03 Sunita Menon
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Manufacturing Circle says business is still robust despite the slump in manufacturing production.

The Manufacturing Composite Investment Tracker (MCIT) was up five index points in the first quarter of 2017 to 63 points compared with 58 the previous quarter and 70 in the third quarter of 2017. The tracker is expected to increase to 65 in the second quarter of 2017.

The tracker is a survey of SA’s top industrialists. Anything above 50 means expansion in investment in the sector. The increase to 63 points indicates a slight expansion.

Investment has not ground to a halt.
Andre de Ruyter, chairman of the Manufacturing Circle 

The largest contributor to the increase is seen in inventory and an expansion in plant and equipment, which both came in at 65.3.

Statistics SA said seasonally adjusted manufacturing production was down 0.9% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Manufacturing Circle said it was adopting a "wait-and-see approach" in light of the recent political and economic developments and the effect of the ratings downgrade on investment plans. Twenty-nine percent of manufacturing enterprises said they would continue with already instituted plans but would halt whatever they could to manage risks while a third of respondents said the downgrades would affect their investment decisions.

Manufacturing Circle chairman Andre de Ruyter said the tracker contained positive sentiment.

"Investment has not ground to a halt," he said. "However, sentiment may be having a negative impact on new projects and on the future outlook."

The data showed that, compared with the fourth quarter, salaries and wages were up to to 71.3 from 46.1 while training and development was up to 67.1 from 63.4. This indicated that there was not only a rise in wages but also more jobs created.

Nascence Advisory Research economist Xhanti Payi said: "When we look at the Stats SA data, it doesn’t seem like there’s that much robustness in the industry."

He added that it could indicate a lag in the recording and reporting of data.

Economic growth indicator slumps in March

The Reserve Bank’s leading indicator is expected to dip further next month, reflecting the Cabinet reshuffle and credit rating downgrades
Economy
6 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Can’t export widgets, but we can sell fun

The only way to seriously industrialise is to liberalise our immigration laws and freely allow skilled people into SA, writes Peter Bruce
Opinion
4 days ago

Local is definitely lekker for driving success in Africa

Mike Whitfield, MD of Nissan Group of Africa, gives some insights on the company’s strategy on the continent
Life
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Main focus on S&P credit ...
Economy
2.
Frank talk as state of SA is assessed
Economy
3.
Budget in a nutshell: tax hikes hit South ...
Economy
4.
Manufacturing Circle upbeat despite slump in ...
Economy
5.
Fitch downgrades South Africa to junk status
Economy

Related Articles

SA's economy: into a stormy future
Features

Local is definitely lekker for driving success in Africa
Life / Motoring

SA narrowly averted recession but consumers still wary
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.