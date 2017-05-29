Manufacturing Circle upbeat despite slump in production

The Manufacturing Circle says business is still robust despite the slump in manufacturing production.

The Manufacturing Composite Investment Tracker (MCIT) was up five index points in the first quarter of 2017 to 63 points compared with 58 the previous quarter and 70 in the third quarter of 2017. The tracker is expected to increase to 65 in the second quarter of 2017.

The tracker is a survey of SA’s top industrialists. Anything above 50 means expansion in investment in the sector. The increase to 63 points indicates a slight expansion.