SA's economy: into a stormy future
SA is probably not heading for a catastrophic economic meltdown, but economists are worried that further stagnation and decay are quite likely
SA’s economic outlook is extremely uncertain but the consensus is that the country is likely to experience stagnant GDP growth with little improvement in per capita income and employment over the next three years. And that’s if everything goes really well.
Financial markets and the rand have weathered President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle and the loss of SA’s investment-grade credit rating surprisingly well, thanks to a highly supportive global environment.
But recent indicators of real economic activity are worrying.
The Absa manufacturing PMI for April plummeted to 44.7 index points while passenger vehicle sales dived by almost 14% y/y in the same month, suggesting that business and consumer confidence may have suffered another "confidence shock".
This is the view of Hugo Pienaar, a senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (BER). Even more worrying, he says, is that the BER’s first-quarter manufacturing survey shows a net majority of almost 40% of manufacturing firms expect to be investing less in the next 12 months. This is the worst reading since 1992.
Moreover, this survey was undertaken in mid-February — way before the cabinet reshuffle and SA’s downgrade to junk status. So even before the recent deterioration in SA’s prospects, manufacturing firms were decidedly bearish.
Given the dire outlook for private-sector fixed investment, and hence employment growth, the BER has reduced its 2017 real GDP growth forecast from about 1% to 0.6%. This is below the Reuters May consensus view that growth will average 0.9% this year. Last year, growth scraped in at 0.3%, having slowed every year since 2011.
The message is that 2017 is pretty much a write-off: growth will barely recover on last year’s dismal performance. But what about longer-term prospects? Are they as dire?
The BER’s view is that real GDP growth is likely to average just 1.7% annually over the next five years. This means South Africans will experience little increase in per capita GDP until 2022.
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop attaches a 19% probability to SA becoming a failed state
It attaches a 50% probability to this view (its base case) materialising — which assumes that global growth and commodity prices remain mildly supportive, the rand weakens moderately, inflation remains contained below 6% and SA’s local currency ratings are not cut to junk by Moody’s or S&P.
SA currently has a split rating. Fitch has already rated SA’s local currency debt junk, but with a stable outlook. S&P has it rated on the lowest rung of investment grade with a negative outlook. Moody’s is widely expected to downgrade both SA’s foreign and local currency rating by one notch in the coming days to the lowest rung of the investment grade ladder.
The year ahead will be decisive. The next big shock — probably during 2018 — will be if S&P and Moody’s do cut SA’s local rating to junk. If this happens, SA will no longer meet the eligibility criteria of the World Government Bond Index and big investment funds will be barred from holding SA bonds. This could trigger US$8bn-$13bn (R100bn-R150bn) of forced selling by foreign investors, according to various estimates.
A capital outflow of this magnitude would constitute a considerable exchange rate shock to an already-reeling economy. The rand would plummet, inviting inflation and higher interest rates, fiscal austerity and a crushing recession.
The key to whether this happens will be Malusi Gigaba’s conduct as finance minister and how badly the weaker growth outlook affects public finances, but also whether economic policy lurches to the left after the ANC’s June policy conference, coupled with whether Zuma and his proxy emerge victorious from the ANC’s elective conference in December.
In the worst-case scenario, where Zuma continues to ride roughshod over the interests of the economy and SA’s local currency rating is cut to junk status, it is hard not to imagine the country being plunged into a downward spiral of contracting growth and mounting debt that could end in a debt default.
In the extreme event that SA is beset with civil unrest, abrogates private property rights and experiences a persistent depression ending in a debt default, Investec envisages that the rand could hit R27/$ and the repo rate spike to 21%.
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop attaches a 19% probability to SA becoming a failed state. Two years ago, Investec put the odds at only 9%. By the first quarter of this year, when Pravin Gordhan was still finance minister, the odds had climbed to 14%.
Investec’s base case, much like the BER’s, is that growth will revert up to 2% by 2022 on modestly strengthening global demand but be hamstrung by weak domestic confidence and structural constraints. SA will not experience any further deterioration in its local currency sovereign ratings. In this scenario, Investec expects the rand to strengthen back towards purchasing power parity, ending 2018 just under R13/$ while the repo rate remains contained, ending 2018 at 7.25%.
However, Investec attaches only a weak 35% probability to its base case materialising. It thinks there is just as much chance that a worse scenario awaits — its "down case" — in which the rand ends 2018 at R18.50/$, with the repo at 10.5%. In this scenario, all SA’s sovereign ratings are cut to junk, causing higher borrowing costs, a loss of investor confidence, substantial rand weakness and a V-shaped recession.
The BER has a similar down case and also attaches a roughly 35% probability to it materialising. In the BER’s negative scenario, SA’s local currency ratings are junked by the first quarter of 2018, the rand consequently dives to R16.66/$ on capital flight and the Reserve Bank is forced to hike rates by 2 percentage points by next year’s third quarter. As a result, SA’s net government debt is roughly 10 percentage points higher than in the BER’s base case, hitting almost 60% by 2022, and the level of domestic demand averages about R90bn lower over the same period.
"We are all equally concerned about SA’s economic outlook but you can’t say that things will keep deteriorating when you don’t have sufficient backing for that view," says Pienaar. "We don’t know what will happen so we are hesitant to become too downbeat on a baseline five-year view…. We will adjust the forecast as we go along."
This is not to say that the BER’s base case — where there is virtually no increase in per capita GDP over the next 5 years — is remotely upbeat.
Political analysts seem to favour a muddle-through scenario where nothing changes substantially either for good or for ill until the 2019 election, after which SA’s future is decided by coalition politics. This suggests that confidence and growth will remain weak until then but not collapse, approximating the BER and Investec’s base case scenarios.
Bishop’s view is that growth of 1% will be insufficient to prevent further sovereign rating downgrades if government’s debt to GDP ratio doesn’t decline and there is insufficient reform of state-owned entities. It’s not clear how much further SA’s prospects would have to deteriorate for its local currency debt to be junked. After all, the country only has to meet the ratings agencies’ expectations — and these are exceedingly low.
What it means: 20% odds that SA becomes a failed state, with 35% odds of more junk downgrades
Please login or register to comment.