SA's economy: into a stormy future

A capital outflow of this magnitude would constitute a considerable exchange rate shock to an already-reeling economy. The rand would plummet, inviting inflation and higher interest rates, fiscal austerity and a crushing recession.

The key to whether this happens will be Malusi Gigaba’s conduct as finance minister and how badly the weaker growth outlook affects public finances, but also whether economic policy lurches to the left after the ANC’s June policy conference, coupled with whether Zuma and his proxy emerge victorious from the ANC’s elective conference in December.

In the worst-case scenario, where Zuma continues to ride roughshod over the interests of the economy and SA’s local currency rating is cut to junk status, it is hard not to imagine the country being plunged into a downward spiral of contracting growth and mounting debt that could end in a debt default.

In the extreme event that SA is beset with civil unrest, abrogates private property rights and experiences a persistent depression ending in a debt default, Investec envisages that the rand could hit R27/$ and the repo rate spike to 21%.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop attaches a 19% probability to SA becoming a failed state. Two years ago, Investec put the odds at only 9%. By the first quarter of this year, when Pravin Gordhan was still finance minister, the odds had climbed to 14%.

Investec’s base case, much like the BER’s, is that growth will revert up to 2% by 2022 on modestly strengthening global demand but be hamstrung by weak domestic confidence and structural constraints. SA will not experience any further deterioration in its local currency sovereign ratings. In this scenario, Investec expects the rand to strengthen back towards purchasing power parity, ending 2018 just under R13/$ while the repo rate remains contained, ending 2018 at 7.25%.

However, Investec attaches only a weak 35% probability to its base case materialising. It thinks there is just as much chance that a worse scenario awaits — its "down case" — in which the rand ends 2018 at R18.50/$, with the repo at 10.5%. In this scenario, all SA’s sovereign ratings are cut to junk, causing higher borrowing costs, a loss of investor confidence, substantial rand weakness and a V-shaped recession.

The BER has a similar down case and also attaches a roughly 35% probability to it materialising. In the BER’s negative scenario, SA’s local currency ratings are junked by the first quarter of 2018, the rand consequently dives to R16.66/$ on capital flight and the Reserve Bank is forced to hike rates by 2 percentage points by next year’s third quarter. As a result, SA’s net government debt is roughly 10 percentage points higher than in the BER’s base case, hitting almost 60% by 2022, and the level of domestic demand averages about R90bn lower over the same period.

"We are all equally concerned about SA’s economic outlook but you can’t say that things will keep deteriorating when you don’t have sufficient backing for that view," says Pienaar. "We don’t know what will happen so we are hesitant to become too downbeat on a baseline five-year view…. We will adjust the forecast as we go along."

This is not to say that the BER’s base case — where there is virtually no increase in per capita GDP over the next 5 years — is remotely upbeat.

Political analysts seem to favour a muddle-through scenario where nothing changes substantially either for good or for ill until the 2019 election, after which SA’s future is decided by coalition politics. This suggests that confidence and growth will remain weak until then but not collapse, approximating the BER and Investec’s base case scenarios.

Bishop’s view is that growth of 1% will be insufficient to prevent further sovereign rating downgrades if government’s debt to GDP ratio doesn’t decline and there is insufficient reform of state-owned entities. It’s not clear how much further SA’s prospects would have to deteriorate for its local currency debt to be junked. After all, the country only has to meet the ratings agencies’ expectations — and these are exceedingly low.

What it means: 20% odds that SA becomes a failed state, with 35% odds of more junk downgrades