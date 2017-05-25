Interest rate cut unlikely on rand volatility

Core inflation, which does not take into account food, non-alcoholic beverages and fuel and energy prices, slowed to 4.8% year on year in April, from 4.9% the previous month, the lowest since January 2013.

"This will go some way in further highlighting to the [Bank] that there is very little in the way of demand-driven inflationary pressures in the economy given the persistence of the country’s negative output gap over the past three years," added Schultz.

The general consensus is that the Reserve Bank would maintain interest rates at the monetary policy committee (MPC) announcement tomorrow.

"Expect the committee to keep its powder dry, for now, citing the still uncertain outlook for the rand, brittle political [global and domestic] outlook and risk of further sovereign credit ratings downgrades as factors limiting its ability to lower rates just yet," FNB economist Mamello Matikinca said.

"The April inflation print revealed … demand in the economy remains weak. The persistent decline in core inflation shows underlying inflationary pressures remain absent. We therefore expect the inflation rate to be anchored within the [Bank’s] target band for the remainder of the year," she said.

While the rand had retreated lately, risks remained. Globally, the Fed hiking cycle was under way, while locally, political uncertainty mounts as SA approaches the ANC elective conference. S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s sovereign rating reviews were also on the cards.

"While we maintain that the Bank has reached the peak of the hiking cycle, risks to the rand outlook remain high and elevated inflation expectations threaten the wage inflation outlook. Hence we believe the [Bank] will once again have to weigh these risks and will likely opt to keep rates on hold at [Thursday’s] meeting."

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan added: "For the [Bank] to consider a reduction in interest rates, there would need to be ‘a more sustained improvement in the inflation outlook’, according to the March MPC statement."