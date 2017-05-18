BUSINESS DAY TV: Consumer under significant pressure as recession looms

BDTV: The rand appears to be a bit of a wild card at the moment. We have had the Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago saying that we shouldn’t be expecting rate cuts. But given the current circumstances if the rand continues to hold just above R13 to the dollar, it does provide some scope for him to cut rates going forward.

KL: I believe that’s right, and there is probably a window of opportunity opening for the Reserve Bank to cut rates. Obviously, if you go back to the early part of the year we were actually on the show talking about the prospect of an interest rate cut because it seemed possible. That was before the credit ratings downgrade and the Cabinet reshuffle.

Then we had the downgrade and the feeling then was no, interest rate cuts have gone away because of the uncertainty of what that might mean for currency flows, and we may need to keep interest rates relatively high to attract foreign investment. As it’s turned out, we are attracting a reasonable amount of foreign inflows. As you say, the currency has held on and for some people that’s surprising, and inflation is going to move back, in my mind, below 5% during the course of this year.

So let’s say you’ve got a scenario where the currency is still R13 ... R13.50-odd. Let’s say that inflation is printing 4.6% to 4.7%; the economy is very weak and the Reserve Bank could, if it wanted to, look to cut interest rates once or twice, 25 basis points, and that would then again provide some relief for the consumer. But we’ve got to put it into context. It’s not as if the consumer is going to rush out and now take on a whole lot of credit and boost spending. It would probably be modest relief at best.

BDTV: Talking about putting things in context, let’s put that rand strength, relative strength that we’re seeing into context as well, because a lot of that is based on dollar weakness as opposed to our own local fundamentals that are holding support. And that, one assumes, brings a whole lot of risk into the equation that the monetary policy committee is going to have to take into consideration.

KL: I think that’s very much the case. Obviously, the dollar has really been under quite significant pressure in the last couple of days and it’s possible that it remains a little bit more under pressure, but on a trade-weighted basis the rand hasn’t performed quite as well, and obviously the euro ... Europe is now pretty much flavour of the month. The European data is considerably better and you’re seeing money going back into Europe with the euro doing quite well. But the Reserve Bank would have to weigh up all of these factors and one of the other factors I believe they’ve got to take into account is we still haven’t had the Moody’s credit rating announcement, and obviously that could create some uncertainty in the short term.

And then remember that Standard & Poor’s has us on a negative watch. It’s not as if we are assured that we’re not going to get another credit rating downgrade, and so the Reserve Bank will be mindful that if they do start to cut rates and at that point we find that there’s a risk-off trade against emerging markets and SA’s credit rating looks even more vulnerable, then they’re going to regret having cut interest rates. So there is an option, there is a window but the Reserve Bank ultimately will be quite cautious in moving on rates. So our view is simply, rates are left unchanged and that I’m expecting, by the end of this year, we have exactly the same interest rate and the Reserve Bank remains fairly cautious against a global backdrop where we still expect things, like US interest rates, to continue to move higher.

BDTV: We had manufacturing and mining numbers out last week so the manufacturing sector — pretty weak in March. We had the mining sector rebounding off a low base. Taking into consideration retail mining manufacturing, we don’t know how that agricultural sector has done. What are you expecting for the first quarter, are you expecting positive growth?

KL: Only just positive growth. Remember that manufacturing is in recession, I would say it’s in a deep recession now because it’s now had three quarters of negative performance and to me that recession is intensifying. So I would say manufacturing is undoubtedly in recession. The recovery was really mining. Mining had a very good March report and generally commodity prices are up a little bit. China is doing better, the world economy global trade is doing better, so it’s not surprising that mining has recovered a little bit. Off a low base, but that should cushion the overall effect.

And then agriculture ... I looked at the expectations for the maize crop, expected to be 87% bigger this year than last year, so I’m hoping that agriculture combined with mining helps us to avoid SA going into a technical recession. But we mustn’t let that fool us. The underlying core activity in SA being things like finance, retail and manufacturing — incredibly weak and weakening still and so that overall SA remains vulnerable of going into an outright recession.

© Business Day