ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Wait for Moody’s fuels uncertainty
The ratings agency has held talks with the Treasury, business and labour leader
It has been a month of suspense as SA waits to see whether a third ratings agency will downgrade the country’s sovereign credit rating to junk status.
Moody’s said in April the sovereign rating was on review for a downgrade and its decision would be announced within 30 to 90 days.
Moody’s officials held talks with the Treasury, business and labour leaders during the past week, ahead of the release of inflation figures for April and the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete, said at the weekend the Treasury had met all three ratings agencies.
In April Fitch downgraded the foreign and local currency ratings to subinvestment grade after S&P Global Ratings lowered the foreign currency rating to junk for the first time since the turn of the century. This followed a cabinet reshuffle in March and fresh concern that political upheaval would affect fiscal policy. There is the added risk S&P may downgrade SA’s currency rating to junk in June.
Moody’s has SA’s local and foreign currency ratings ranked two notches above junk status on Baa2. With the ratings agency having put SA on notice for a possible downgrade by the end of June, the market expectation is for SA’s local and foreign currency ratings to be cut by one notch. If that is the case, SA will retain its investment-grade rating.
A loss of an investment-grade rating from both S&P and Moody’s would result in the exclusion of SA from the Citi World Government Bond index, a benchmark index that attracts billions of rand in tracker fund investment.
The prospect of further downgrades and political tension as the ANC heads towards its elective conference in December has heightened uncertainty in the economy, not least at the Reserve Bank, which may be hesitant to cut interest rates in 2017.
The Bank’s monetary policy committee will announce its decision on Thursday following a meeting over three days
from Tuesday.
Christie Viljoen, economist at KPMG, expects the committee to raise its inflation projections slightly but to keep rates steady. The committee "will still project a decline in inflation towards [2018], which would enable it to keep interest rates on hold", he said.
Inflation is expected to have moderated from 6.1%.
MMI Investments and Savings economist Sanisha Packirisamy expected inflation for April to drop to 5.4%.
Statistics SA will publish inflation data on Wednesday.
Tumisho Grater, economic strategist at Novare Actuaries and Consultants, said lower electricity and oil prices were some of the factors that could push inflation lower. But she added, "higher petrol prices [in April] may be one of the factors contributing to a higher inflation print in the next set of numbers although overall inflation is still expected to continue to trend downwards [in 2017]".
