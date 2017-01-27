Five points investors should know about the WEF meeting

From an investing perspective, the key takeaways from Davos 2017 have to be the various inflection points we find ourselves at, regarding the technological innovations referred to by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the fourth industrial revolution. This include the following points.

1. The insights on artificial intelligence from Ginni Rometty (IBM CEO) and Sergei Brin (Google co-founder) indicate there are profound new developments in this space that will affect all businesses, not just those we perceive as tech companies. How the companies we invest in, both in SA and globally, respond to artificial intelligence over the next few years will be critical to their longevity and our equity and fixed income returns.

2. Renewable energy too, particularly solar photovoltaic and wind, is at a global tipping point where these sources of energy now cost less than coal in 30 countries. This is based on detailed research done by the WEF. This research is particularly relevant to the energy debate heatedly being pursued in SA.

3. Carlos Ghosn (Nissan and Renault CEO) explained how driverless car technology is fully available and just needs a few years to be properly brought to the market. Given the effect of cars on all aspects of our economy, we can expect serious disruption and opportunity around these supply chains.

4. The future of financial services is the subject of ongoing WEF research and was the topic of several panel discussions. The clear trend of regulation making certain activities less appealing for banks (e.g. long-term lending) and hence providing opportunities for alternative providers has clearly moved from theory to practice.

5. A critical consequence of the fourth industrial revolution is that the chances of living much longer than one would have expected in the past have significantly increased. Longer life expectancies and lower investment returns given the epochal lows in global interest rates (although these have seemingly begun a process of reversion) are probably the main investing challenge of the fourth industrial revolution.

From an economic perspective, there was more optimism about the growth and risk scenarios for emerging markets than one would have expected. For South African investors this must provide some comfort.

On a political front, extensive debates at Davos ranged around global political challenges. This included the new regime in the US, the advent of serious Brexit negotiations, increasing assertiveness from China and the realisation that the inequality chickens are coming home to roost. This all serves to make these economic times particularly difficult to call.

Looking ahead

Africa will be fully in the WEF’s lens later this year when it has its own focused meeting in Durban (WEF Africa). However, the annual global meeting in Davos resonated strongly with African followers and investors.

The Africa specific focus meetings at Davos have been on power and ensuring future growth. Here, public-private partnerships will be key and a good driver of future infrastructure spend and growth on the continent.

It is hoped that the concerns raised at Davos around protectionism will not affect Africa too much, because the US is unlikely to change its trade agreements with Africa.

We also believe that the increased leadership role that China is expected to play in the world economy will mean greater inclusion in global trade and foreign direct investment for the continent.

With heightened nationalism around the world, a large focus of the global community, and thus WEF leaders too, has been on how to not leave sections of the population behind in a globalising and ever more high-tech world.

This focus on inclusive growth should help Africa develop better economic frameworks to create sustainable and stronger growth for all.

• Paolo Senatore is chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments.