Sales of new vehicles plunge
After a year of prolonged misery, one could understand why so many motor industry executives were still not back at their desks yesterday: they wanted every trace of 2016 erased before they could start afresh.
December’s new vehicle sales, published on Monday by the Department of Trade and Industry, were every bit as miserable as expected.
Worse, perhaps: the overall figure of 41,639 was an abject 15.3% down on the previous December. As a result, full-year 2016 sales were 11.4% lower than 2015.
That was just short of the 12% predicted by WesBank CEO Chris de Kock early in 2016 — a forecast that was described by some other market-watchers as excessively pessimistic.
The good news, by comparison, was that vehicle exports improved 3.3% in 2016, to a record 344,822.
While acknowledging the 2017 global political environment was particularly fragile, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) said: “The global economic outlook at this stage remains positive and should continue to lend support to SA’s improving vehicle export performance. Ultimately, industry vehicle exports will remain a function of the performance and direction of global markets. Vehicle exports to Europe, Australasia, the US, Asia and South America are expected to show further upward momentum.”
When local sales will improve, is another matter. Since 2013, when the combined new vehicle market was at 617,648, three years of decline took it to 547,442 in 2016.
New-car sales fell 14% in December, from 32,961 to 28,331. The market for all vehicles — including buses, bakkies, vans and trucks — dipped 15.3%, from 49,158 to 41,639. Car sales for the year were down 12.4% from 2015, from 412,478 to 361,273, and the total market by 11.4%, from 617,648 to 547,442.
Most analysts think the market in 2017 will be flat, with recovery from 2018. Naamsa, though, holds out hope of a faster rebound.
“We remain hopeful that on the back of the expected improvement in key economic indicators, domestic sales will regain some traction in the second half of 2017 with year-over-year growth perhaps settling in the 2.5%-3.5% range and holding to around that level going forward,” it said.
This, however, would rely on several economic factors working together: GDP growth of at least 1.5%, and sharp turnarounds in gross domestic expenditure, private consumption expenditure and fixed investment. Commodity prices would have to improve, the rand strengthen and drought conditions improve.
No wonder that despite its rose-tinted forecast of second-half market growth, Naamsa admitted that “2017 is expected to be another difficult year for the industry”.
