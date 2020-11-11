Tsogo Sun Hotels may have to cut jobs due to slow tourism recovery
The group expects the Western Cape to be under particular pressure amid muted international tourism
11 November 2020 - 10:20
UPDATED 11 November 2020 - 13:55
Tsogo Sun Hotels, SA’s biggest hotel operator, has warned of further job losses as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hit corporate travel and international tourism, with a recovery in the Western Cape expected to be particularly slow.
Tsogo, which operates about 100 hotels, has already put a freeze on new appointments and cut staff salaries as the pandemic brought travel to a halt, and has shuttered most of its hotels, with the exception those used for quarantine purposes.
