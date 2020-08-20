News Leader
WATCH: Can Tsogo Sun Hotels recover after lockdown?
Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock talks to Business Day TV about the group’s expected recovery
20 August 2020 - 08:14
Tsogo Sun Hotels has welcomed the decision to relax SA’s lockdown restrictions to level 2.
However, recovery is likely to be challenging.
Business Day TV spoke to Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock.
