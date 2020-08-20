Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Can Tsogo Sun Hotels recover after lockdown?

Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock talks to Business Day TV about the group’s expected recovery

20 August 2020 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Tsogo Hotels boss Marcel von Aulock in front of Montecasino, Johannesburg. He has returned to the group to oversee its splitting into separate units. Picture: Alaister Russell

Tsogo Sun Hotels has welcomed the decision to relax SA’s lockdown restrictions to level 2.

However, recovery is likely to be challenging.

Business Day TV spoke to Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock.

