As the aviation industry continues to soar after the 2020 Covid-19 hit, analysts are not expecting a slowdown any time soon. According to research by the International Air Transport Association, the sector’s net profit is expected to climb 3.8% to $25.7bn in 2024. Business Day TV caught up with Rene Koinzack, Lufthansa’s newly appointed senior director for sales in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Southern and East Africa, for a look at how the group has benefited from the uptick in Demand.
WATCH: The state of the airline industry
Business Day TV speaks to Rene Koinzack, Lufthansa's newly appointed senior director for sales in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Southern and East Africa
