WATCH: The state of the airline industry

Business Day TV speaks to Rene Koinzack, Lufthansa's newly appointed senior director for sales in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Southern and East Africa

06 December 2023 - 20:24
Picture: PAPLCHEV ALEKSANDR
As the aviation industry continues to soar after the 2020 Covid-19 hit, analysts are not expecting a slowdown any time soon. According to research by the International Air Transport Association, the sector’s net profit is expected to climb 3.8% to $25.7bn in 2024. Business Day TV caught up with Rene Koinzack, Lufthansa’s newly appointed senior director for sales in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Southern and East Africa, for a look at how the group has benefited from the uptick in Demand.

