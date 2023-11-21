Southern Sun rents out more rooms but profit declines
The hotel group criticises government’s lack of infrastructure investment
Hotel group Southern Sun reported a fall in interim profit despite generating greater income as it remains “heavily exposed” to the beleaguered SA economy and higher operating costs because of the “lack of government investment into infrastructure for power generation and rail transport”.
“The corporate transient and international travel segment has been the slowest to return to pre-Covid-19 levels. Consequently, Gauteng has lagged behind other provinces in terms of recovery, particularly hotels not located in prime business hubs near OR Tambo International Airport or Sandton Convention Centre,” said the group, which was formerly known as Tsogo Sun Hotels...
