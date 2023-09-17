Game on as SunBet eyes over 10% of market
In the first half of the year its gross gaming revenue rose 65% to R379m
17 September 2023 - 06:43
Sun International is betting on more than 10% market share in the online gaming industry as its SunBet platform recorded massive growth in the half year to June.
SunBet offers the group “significant and exciting growth potential”, with the added advantage of the business model being self-funding and capex light, CEO Anthony Leeming said this week. ..
