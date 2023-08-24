In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, SA’s tourism sector is experiencing a revival. Club Med plans to build its first SA resort in KwaZulu-Natal. The move is being taken as a signal for renewed investor interest in local travel and tourism. The decision also comes despite challenges such as load-shedding and high interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Giulietta Talevi for more detail.
WATCH: Betting on SA's grand hotel recovery
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Giulietta Talevi
