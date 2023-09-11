Sun International has posted an 11.7% rise in interim income, with growth across all its operations as it benefited from a recovery in business travel. Business Day TV spoke to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming to unpack the performance and the group’s outlook.
WATCH: CEO Anthony Leeming discusses his plans for Sun International
Business Day TV talks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
