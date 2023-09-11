Companies / Transport & Tourism

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: CEO Anthony Leeming discusses his plans for Sun International

Business Day TV talks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming

11 September 2023 - 21:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Anthony Leeming. Picture: MASI LOSI
Anthony Leeming. Picture: MASI LOSI

Sun International has posted an 11.7% rise in interim income, with growth across all its operations as it benefited from a recovery in business travel. Business Day TV spoke to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming to unpack the performance and the group’s outlook.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Emigration widens skills gap in SA’s national ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Imtiaz Patel steps down as MultiChoice chair
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sun International shares leap as it reports an ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Bell Equipment profit leaps on strong global ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
City Lodge sees occupancy exceeding pre-pandemic ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.