THE G SPOT
City Lodge: Back from the nearly dead
City Lodge has staged a phenomenal comeback from the Covid horror show, and business travel, says CEO Andrew Widegger, is far from over
14 September 2023 - 05:00
From zero guests during Covid, plus an existential debt burden, City Lodge has recovered to serve up a 55% rise in revenue, headline earnings of 30.3c a share (up 42%) and an 8c a share dividend for the year ended June. The FM spoke to CEO Andrew Widegger
Do you feel like you suffered a near-death experience?..
