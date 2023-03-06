Opinion / Columnists

AYABONGA CAWE: All seem to want a bit of the action on coal and cobalt

Cobalt miners in the DRC are watching the emergence of noncobalt alternatives in battery technology

BL Premium
06 March 2023 - 05:00

A little over a week ago thousands of trucks blocked both sides of the N2 at Richards Bay as Transnet port operators battled to process the backlog of trucks queuing to offload coal cargoes at the coal terminal.

City manager Nkosenye Zulu said there had been a “huge upswing” in the number of heavy vehicles, leading to disruptive congestion on local roads...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.