Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew to strike for six days

Low-cost airline Ryanair’s Spanish cabin staff will go on strike for six days in late June and early July, its main unions said on Monday.

The staff will walk out on June 24-26 and 30 and again on July 1-2, as they are unhappy with working conditions and pay, said USO union.

“We have to resume mobilisation so that the reality of our situation is known and Ryanair is forced to abide by basic labour laws,” Lidia Arasanz, general secretary of USO’s Ryanair section, said in a statement.

Staff of Dublin-based Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline in terms of passenger numbers, walked out in other European countries such as Belgium and Italy.

With most Covid-related travel restrictions lifted in many countries in recent months, demand for summer travel has bounced back. Airlines and airport operators are struggling to hire staff fast enough to handle the flow of passengers and offer them attractive working conditions.

Reuters