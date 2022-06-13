×

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ryanair’s Spanish cabin crew to strike for six days

Union accuses Dublin-based low-cost airline of ignoring labour law in rush to resume full-time operations after Covid

13 June 2022 - 16:50 Christina Thyjaer
A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport. Picture: PHIL NOBEL/REUTERS
Low-cost airline Ryanair’s Spanish cabin staff will go on strike for six days in late June and early July, its main unions said on Monday.

The staff will walk out on June 24-26 and 30 and again on July 1-2, as they are unhappy with working conditions and pay, said USO union.

“We have to resume mobilisation so that the reality of our situation is known and Ryanair is forced to abide by basic labour laws,” Lidia Arasanz,  general secretary of USO’s Ryanair section, said in a statement.

Staff of Dublin-based Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline in terms of passenger numbers, walked out in other European countries such as Belgium and Italy.

With most Covid-related travel restrictions lifted in many countries in recent months, demand for summer travel has bounced back. Airlines and airport operators are struggling to hire staff fast enough to handle the flow of passengers and offer them attractive working conditions.

Reuters 

Ryanair gives South Africans Afrikaans quiz to prove their identity on entering UK

Europe’s largest low-cost airline imposed the measure to prevent the use of fraudulent passports, it says
News
1 week ago

Ryanair’s loss narrows, cautions bookings may be disrupted by war in Ukraine

Airline says demand remains vulnerable to adverse news regarding both the Covid-19 virus and Ukraine
News
4 weeks ago

Ryanair aims for €1bn profit after hedging fuel price

Target of 165-million passengers set for 12 months from April
News
2 months ago

Air France-KLM looks to raise €4bn to free itself from state bridle

The French state holds a 29% stake and the Dutch government 9% after Covid-related bailouts
News
3 months ago
