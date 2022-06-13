SA asset manager joins Redwheel in questioning Gold Fields deal
Redwheel letter says the proposed purchase is ‘not guaranteed to deliver production growth and profitability’
13 June 2022 - 16:48
SA asset manager All Weather Capital has joined a UK investment firm and shareholder in miner Gold Fields in expressing concern about the proposed deal to buy Toronto-listed Yamana Gold, saying Gold Fields could be overpaying for it at the expense of shareholders.
Gold Fields, whose gold production is set to fall from 2027, made the offer on May 27, saying the tie-up would allow it to own mines in more “mining-friendly, rules-based jurisdictions” and create “long-term growth opportunities”...
