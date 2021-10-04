Companies / Transport & Tourism Hotel gains shield JSE as rand breaches R15/$ on global risk aversion Local counters dependent on the tourism industry enjoy their best day in months B L Premium

Hotel and travel shares surged on Monday to their highest level since before the outbreak of the pandemic and national lockdown, boosted by optimism that the UK will join other countries that have eased travel restrictions into the country.

The JSE’s travel and leisure index jumped 5.5% to its strongest closing level since March 6, 2020, about three weeks before President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed an initial hard lockdown that was due to last about three weeks. Tourism stocks end the day higher, despite a weaker rand and sharply lower bonds amid a global energy supply crunch and concern that faster inflation may persist...