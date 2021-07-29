Companies / Transport & Tourism Imperial Logistics agrees to pay R4.4bn for Africa-focused J&J Group Imperial aims to build scale and consolidate its footprint on the continent, with J&J operating on major trade networks BL PREMIUM

Imperial Logistics, which recently announced it has received a R12.7bn buyout offer from Dubai Ports World (DP World), says it has inked its own R4.4bn deal to pick up African-focused transport firm J&J Group.

Founded in 1995, J&J provides end-to-end logistics services along the Beira and North-South corridors, linking SA, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)...