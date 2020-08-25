Imperial holds onto dividend as Covid-19 hits volumes

Transport group Imperial Logistics has held onto its final dividend payment after Covid-19 hit volumes across its businesses.

The group reported a loss of R303m for its year to end-June, from profit of R3.4bn previously, but said the benefits of its restructuring exercises should manifest in the coming year.

Group revenue from continuing operations grew 5% to R46.38bn, with Imperial saying it had won new contracts during the period.

The group has opted not to declare a final dividend, bringing its total dividend for 2020 to 167c a share, from 244c previously.

“Despite challenging trading conditions — worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic — Imperial increased revenue from continuing operations, generated strong free cash flow, maintained a strong balance sheet, effectively managed costs and recorded significant progress against its strategy,” said CEO Mohammed Akoojee.

