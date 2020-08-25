Companies / Transport & Tourism

Imperial holds onto dividend as Covid-19 hits volumes

25 August 2020 - 07:47 karl gernetzky
Transport group Imperial Logistics has held onto its final dividend payment after Covid-19 hit volumes across its businesses.

The group reported a loss of R303m for its year to end-June, from profit of R3.4bn previously, but said the benefits of its restructuring exercises should manifest in the coming year.

Group revenue from continuing operations grew 5% to R46.38bn, with Imperial saying it had won new contracts during the period.

The group has opted not to declare a final dividend, bringing its total dividend for 2020 to 167c a share, from 244c previously.

“Despite challenging trading conditions — worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic — Imperial increased revenue from continuing operations, generated strong free cash flow, maintained a strong balance sheet, effectively managed costs and recorded significant progress against its strategy,” said CEO Mohammed Akoojee.

Imperial Logistics warns of 91% fall in earnings as Covid-19 hits operations

The fall was also the result of one-off costs associated with restructuring in SA
Companies
4 days ago

Logistics is the property 'darling' of the market

Boom in e-commerce, spurred by lockdown, driving sector's growth
Business
1 month ago

Car rental to bear the brunt of Motus Holdings’ layoffs

More than half the staff in that division face retrenchment as fleet is scaled back and  branches closed
Companies
2 months ago

