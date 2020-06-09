Companies Company Comment Imperial will face close scrutiny by investors as it sells units and buys new ones The group has refused to be drawn on what SA assets are on the chopping block BL PREMIUM

Global transport and logistics group Imperial Holdings is sticking to its African growth strategy, but is likely to face close scrutiny from investors and shareholders as it sells off businesses, and acquires new ones.

Covid-19 prompted a series of questions by analysts about how the company viewed the value of its businesses as the pandemic casts a shadow, but the group appears confident it will have the balance sheet to pursue its strategy of being a “gateway to Africa”.