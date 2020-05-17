Imperial focuses on African empire
Transport group sees continent as last of the big opportunities
17 May 2020 - 00:22
Mohammed Akoojee, CEO of Imperial Logistics, says the transport group is shifting its core strategic focus from Europe to become the "gateway to Africa".
To this end, it hopes to conclude the sale of its European shipping business in June for R3.64bn and use the capital to get into logistics activities that link Africa to other international markets.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now