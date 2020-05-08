Companies / Transport & Tourism

Comair’s ticket holders have same rights as other creditors

Those holding tickets for flights by the airline, which is going into business rescue, will receive proposals on a way forward

08 May 2020 - 12:15 karl gernetzky
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

The business rescue practitioners for embattled airline Comair will be communicating with ticket holders about proposals for a way forward, after the company was grounded.

Ticket holders have the same rights as other creditors, and the business rescue practitioners “will, in due course, also be addressing separate correspondence to such persons with proposals on the way forward”, a statement on the airline's website reads.

Comair, which operates British Airways flights and Kulula in SA , entered business rescue on Tuesday — a form of bankruptcy protection that allows a financially distressed company to delay creditors’ claims against it or its assets.

The company has appointed Shaun Collyer and Richard Ferguson as joint business rescue practitioners, who will oversee the restructuring of the company to work out if it can survive or if assets should be auctioned off to pay off creditors.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Comair stutters, yet government plans SAA 2.0

That Comair should be forced into such a drastic step makes public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s persistence with the resurrection of SAA all ...
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: SAA-Comair merger?

The case for putting the two airlines together merits consideration
Opinion
23 hours ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Can Comair fly past Covid-19 turbulence?

The airline has a solid profitable history, but it's going to take a bail-out to help it survive current conditions
Opinion
1 day ago

