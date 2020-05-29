Tsogo Sun Hotels reports R1.2bn loss as Covid-19 hits outlook

Tsogo Sun Hotels has warned that the outlook for the hotel industry in the wake of Covid-19 is gloomy, with the group suffering writedowns exceeding its R1.5bn market capitalisation in the year to end-March.

The group reported a R1.2bn loss, from reported loss of R80m previously, with the group suffering exceptional losses of R1.7bn as it wrote down the value of investment properties and hotels.

The majority of these impairments are due to management’s assessment of the negative impact of Covid-19 on forecast cash flows generated by the underlying hotels for the financial years ending March 2021 and March 2022, the group said.

In morning trade on Friday Tsogo Sun’s share price was down 3.45% to R1.40, having fallen 64.29% so far in 2020.

