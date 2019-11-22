News Leader
WATCH: How Tsogo Sun has weathered tough conditions
Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
22 November 2019 - 10:39
Tsogo Sun Hotels has released its first set of results since unbundling from Tsogo Sun, reporting headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 5.2c.
The group has had to deal with tough trading conditions both locally and at its African operations.
Business Day TV sat down with CEO Marcel von Aulock for more insight.
Or listen to the full audio: