WATCH: How Tsogo Sun has weathered tough conditions

Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

22 November 2019 - 10:39 Business Day TV
Gold Reef City. Picture: TSOGO SUN
Gold Reef City. Picture: TSOGO SUN

Tsogo Sun Hotels has released its first set of results since unbundling from Tsogo Sun, reporting headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 5.2c.

The group has had to deal with tough trading conditions both locally and at its African operations.

Business Day TV sat down with CEO Marcel von Aulock for more insight.

