Taxify bets on motorised rickshaws in East Africa

The Estonian ride-hailing company has picked off business from Uber in central and eastern Europe and major African cities

10 August 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Nairobi — Taxify, an Estonian ride-hailing company aiming to take on Uber in emerging markets, will invest millions of euro in East Africa in the next five years with a strategy focused on motorised rickshaws and motorcycles, it said on Thursday.

The company, which already operates in five cities in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania and will continue to offer regular car rides, said it saw the best opportunity for growth via taxi services in locally popular forms of motorised transport.

In East Africa, that means "boda bodas" and "bajajis", also called "tuk tuks" — local terms for motorcycles and rickshaws, respectively.

"Our focus is on providing the most appropriate means of transport for the customers and in East Africa we can see that boda bodas are getting the highest value for us," Karl Aru, Taxify’s expansion manager for Africa, said in an interview.

Taxify has picked off business from Uber in central and eastern Europe and major African cities. It raised $175m in May in a funding round that included German automaker Daimler and brought its valuation to $1bn.

African footprint

The company says it has hundreds of thousands of drivers in sub-Saharan Africa, with roughly a third in East Africa. It also operates in Nigeria and SA, and has a total of five million active users on the continent. Nearly half of Taxify’s business is in Africa, it said.

Aru said the company was exploring other markets. "We are looking into Ethiopia, and a number of other countries also in East Africa," he said in a phone interview from Tallinn, Estonia, where Taxify is headquartered.

He did not give a timeline, but said the immediate focus was on expanding in markets where Taxify already operates.

Challenges the company faces in East Africa include low smartphone penetration, internet connectivity and safety, he said. Taxify’s safety features included a "share your ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival)" function.

In Kenya, Taxify also competes against Little, which has a partnership with telecoms operator Safaricom, and the Nairobi-based Mondo Ride.

Taxify differentiates itself from rivals by offering locally popular modes of transport, and also working to take less commission from drivers. On average it took a commission of about 15% from drivers.

Reuters

Transport sector and government must adapt to the digital economy

There are opportunities and challenges that come with a changing industry, as evidenced by Uber and Taxify, writes David Maimela
Opinion
1 month ago

E-hailing apps on the road to acceptance in SA

SA offers a friendly operating environment and plans regulation for services such as Uber and Taxify, but security concerns remain
News & Fox
5 months ago

