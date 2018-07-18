Companies

Uber hires former David Cameron staffer for lobbying in northern Europe

Adam Atashzai will be head of policy for countries in the Nordic and Benelux regions, and will engage with governments, academics and charities

18 July 2018 - 17:45 Agency Staff
Uber offices. Picture: REUTERS
Uber offices. Picture: REUTERS

London — Uber has hired a one-time adviser to former British prime minister David Cameron to lead the ride-hailing company’s lobbying efforts in northern Europe, less than a month after the company won a reprieve to operate in London.

The US company has appointed Adam Atashzai as its head of policy for northern Europe, which includes the UK and countries in the Nordics and Benelux, an Uber spokesman said, adding that his role will include engaging with governments, academics and charities.

The appointment of Atashzai comes after Uber moved to improve strained relations in the British capital as it faced the threat of a ban in its most important European market.

Atashzai is a partner at Finsbury, a PR firm owned by WPP, and was previously deputy political director to Cameron. He left politics following Cameron’s resignation in the wake of the June 2016 EU referendum and joined Finsbury later that year. He did not respond to an e-mail or voicemail requesting comment.

Transport for London refused to renew Uber’s licence in September 2017, citing failings in the company’s approach to reporting serious criminal offences and to driver background checks. This prompted Uber to promise to "make things right in London", and in June it scored a partial victory when it secured a 15-month probationary licence to operate in the city after it overhauled its policies and personnel in Britain.

The licence is far shorter than the five-year licence Uber was denied in 2017 and is subject to strict conditions.

Dara Khosrowshahi was appointed as Uber’s CEO in August 2017 and tasked with repairing the company’s relationships with investors and revamping its image after a series of controversies, including clampdowns by regulators around the world.

The ride-hailing app company operates in more than 600 cities and has a track record of turning to former officials to help it navigate transport regulations as they develop. In 2014, it hired David Plouffe, who was a political adviser to US president Barack Obama, and in 2016 it set up a public policy advisory board of former officials, politicians and business executives.

Reuters

Uber executive Liane Hornsey quits after racism probe

Whistle-blowers allege she systematically dismissed discrimination complaints, raising questions about CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s efforts to ...
Companies
7 days ago

Ride-hail firm Grab has an audacious plan for an indispensable super-app

After vanquishing Uber in Southeast Asia, the Singapore company is opening its app to external developers, to offer everyday services and become the ...
Companies
8 days ago

Snap success helps venture firm Lightspeed raise $1.8bn for new funds

Lightspeed is eyeing a business expansion to Southeast Asia and wants to add investments in cryptocurrency, biotechnology and TV streaming
Companies
8 days ago

Gadgets dragged into trade war

Millennials and Gen Z feel victimised by tariff hikes on their toys
Business
10 days ago

Uber and Taxify drivers call for strike in solidarity with blocked colleagues

Some drivers were blocked after an earlier strike, to press demands for a fare increase, and now drivers in Joburg are calling on colleagues to ...
National
12 days ago

Uber quick to comply with some driver demands and help fight the petrol price

Uber has introduced incentives to cover the cost of the June and July petrol price increases, as well as giving fare guarantees at certain times of ...
Companies
15 days ago

Is the world a step closer to flying cars?

While big-name companies all over the world are looking seriously at airborne city transport, others see this as a mere dream
News & Fox
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
2.
Molefe ally abruptly quits amid rumours of an ...
Companies
3.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
4.
Molefe ally abruptly quits amid rumours of an ...
Companies
5.
Eskom and labour close in on a wage increase deal
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.