Uber executive Liane Hornsey quits after racism probe

San Francisco — Uber’s chief people officer, Liane Hornsey, resigned in an e-mail to staff on Tuesday, following an investigation into how she handled allegations of racial discrimination at the ride-hailing company.

The resignation comes after Reuters contacted Uber on Monday about the previously unreported investigation of accusations from anonymous whistle-blowers that Hornsey had systematically dismissed internal complaints of racial discrimination.

Hornsey was head of Uber’s human resources department and one of the company’s top spokespeople on diversity and discrimination issues.

She had been in the role for about 18 months, as the company was rocked by claims of widespread issues of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

The allegations raise questions about CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s efforts to change the toxic culture of the company after he took over in August last year from former CEO Travis Kalanick following a series of scandals.

Khosrowshahi praised Hornsey in an e-mail to employees, which was seen by Reuters, as "incredibly talented, creative, and hard-working". He gave no reason for her departure.

Hornsey acknowledged in a separate e-mail to her team at Uber, also seen by Reuters, that her exit "comes a little out of the blue for some of you, but I have been thinking about this for a while".

She also gave no reason for her resignation and has not responded to requests for comment about the investigation.

The allegations against her and Uber’s human resources department more broadly were made by an anonymous group that claims to be Uber employees of colour, members of the group told Reuters.

They alleged Hornsey had used discriminatory language and made derogatory comments about Uber’s global head of diversity and inclusion, Bernard Coleman, and had denigrated and threatened former Uber executive Bozoma Saint John, who left the company in June.

"This person ultimately was the reason behind (Saint John’s) departure from Uber," the anonymous employees said in an e-mail, referring to Hornsey.

Saint John joined Uber from Apple in June 2017 but left only a year later to join Endeavor, the parent company of several talent agencies.