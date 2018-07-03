Uber said on Tuesday that it had introduced incentives to cover the cost of the most recent petrol increases for June and July.

The comment came after the company received a memorandum from a number of its "driver-partners"‚ who embarked on a strike on Tuesday to demand that Uber increase its fees.

The operators drove from Zoo Lake to the Uber offices in Kramerville‚ Johannesburg‚ to demand that all prices charged by Uber must increase‚ with a base fare of R50.

The operators also demanded that they get a bigger share from their profit-sharing agreement with the company and that Uber reduce the 25% share it deducted from every operator’s trip to 15%.

In response to the protest‚ Uber said it was committed to doing as much as possible to ensure Uber remained a meaningful earning opportunity for its partners.

"Understandably‚ partners are concerned about their earnings given the consecutive petrol price increases which have increased their cost of doing business‚" Uber Sub-Saharan Africa GM Alon Lits said. "As a result‚ we introduced a fuel top-up to drivers [two weeks ago] to cover the cost of the most recent petrol price increases [in June and now July]."

Uber said hourly guarantees were instituted to increase partner earnings given lower demand during the winter period. In terms of the guarantees‚ during certain hours of the day‚ Uber would ensure the driver’s fare earnings were at least the guaranteed amount and‚ if not‚ Uber would cover the difference.

Uber said it was also conducting a full review of all variables that impacted partner earnings. "We will use all this information to make the right long-term decision together with our partners. We will continue to offer incentives until this review is complete."

However‚ one of the spokespersons for the protestors‚ Vhatuka Mbelengwa‚ said the earnings guarantees should have been applied to cover all periods of the day. He also said the drivers were not aware of the "fuel top-ups" mentioned by Uber as this was not communicated to them.