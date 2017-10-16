Fill this key post, lenders tell SAA

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed on Sunday that the appointment of a chief restructuring officer was one of the conditions set by the lenders.

It is understood that Peter Davies, a British aviation veteran who has served on the board of the International Air Traffic Association, has been selected as the preferred candidate for the chief restructuring officer post, but his formal appointment is being stalled.

The chief restructuring officer will be mandated to start talks with the lenders on restructuring SAA debt, as well as renegotiate the national carrier’s costly leases, begin discussions with suppliers and look at maximising operational efficiencies at the carrier.

The appointments of a CEO, chief financial officer, chief restructuring officer and chief commercial officer are seen as fundamental to the airline implementing its 2013 long-term turnaround strategy.

Vuyani Jarana and Phumeza Nhantsi have already been appointed CEO and chief financial officer, respectively. The incoming CEO and Davies are understood to have been part of the panel that interviewed candidates for the chief commercial officer post.

As part of its corporate plan, SAA had said it needed R13bn to stabilise its finances: R10bn in the current financial year and R3bn in 2018. The local lenders collectively have debt exposure to SAA of just under R3bn, following the R2.2bn and R1.8bn repayments to Standard Chartered and Citibank, respectively.

Local banks are also understood to have requested payment from the national carrier, in the region of 10% of total debt, as a sign of goodwill so that they could restructure the debt and roll it over to March 2019.

"This enquiry seems to be the work of systematic and calculated leaks designed to hurt the business and our brand," said Tlali. "We have a professional relationship with our lenders and it is underpinned by good faith, transparency and honesty.

"We certainly understand our obligations towards our lenders and endeavour to act in accordance with that appreciation, to meet the conditions set out in all agreements we have with them.

"Where new conditions are brought up, these are understood to be part of risk mitigation by the lenders. In the circumstances, these conditions are outcomes of deliberations between the lenders and the company. It is not unusual in commercial arrangements of this nature for lenders to put conditions. We confirm that the appointment of a chief restructuring officer is one of the conditions set out by the lenders."

