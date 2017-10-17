EDITORIAL: Gigaba must deliver on SAA

The trouble is, however, that while SAA does little to enhance SA’s economic fortunes, its catastrophic finances and equally failed governance have the potential to cause untold damage to SA’s public finances. The risk it poses for the economy is, as economists say, very much to the downside not the upside.

That’s because if SAA defaults on any of its loans, all of its loans could become payable and that means the government’s guarantees for those loans will be triggered.

Even worse is that the cross default clauses in some of the debt issued by other state-owned enterprises could mean that a default by SAA would trigger a cascade of defaults. That in turn would mean that some of the guarantees that the government has written for entities such as Eskom could be called, along with SAA’s, straining the country’s already stretched balance sheet, driving up the public debt level and very likely prompting an instant downgrade by the ratings agencies.

One big question for Gigaba as he goes into next week’s budget is how he proposes to finance the more than R5bn in bail-outs he has already provided to SAA, to enable it to repay loans that Standard Chartered and Citibank have refused to roll over.

Another is how he plans to sort out the governance and management of the airline in time to prevent the other lenders from pulling the plug on the airline as well.