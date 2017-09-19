Poor planning amid aggressive expansion could taint Ryanair

London — Ryanair risks reviving its reputation for slack customer service with a move to scrap hundreds of flights to the end of October because of poor planning amid aggressive expansion.

The cancellations could leave hundreds of thousands of passengers in the lurch, undermining efforts by Europe’s biggest discount airline to improve its image and woo more lucrative customers.

Ryanair began its Always Getting Better programme in 2014 to make flying with the no-frills carrier less onerous, introducing faster boarding for business travellers, discounts for children and sleeker cabins.

"It is the potential for long-term damage that concerns us," Damian Brewer, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said on Monday in a note to clients. "The poor public relations could deter future bookings and may put off more time-sensitive, higher-yielding demand, like business trips, if the carrier is seen as unreliable and less punctual."

While the scrapped flights account for only about 2% of normal daily operations, the cause was avoidable.

As it ramped up capacity, Ryanair overscheduled its crews, which has led to a backlog of leave days as it scrambles to meet holiday requirements by Irish authorities.