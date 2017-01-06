Companies / Transport & Tourism

EasyJet posts passenger record, but slips further behind top rival Ryanair

06 January 2017 - 16:30 PM Agency Staff
Passengers board an Airbus A320 passenger aircraft, operated by Easyjet Plc, at London Gatwick airport in this aerial view taken over Crawley, UK. Picture: Bloomberg/Jason Alden
London — Budget carrier EasyJet says it carried a record 74.5-million passengers last year thanks to low oil prices and full planes, but it slipped further behind industry leader Ryanair.

The 6.6% increase kept EasyJet in second place in Europe in passengers carried behind low-cost rival Ryanair. The Irish no-frills airline on Thursday reported a 15% gain to 117-million passengers in 2016, also a record.

An EasyJet spokeswoman said the acquisition of new Airbus A320 aircraft helped it offer more destinations and attract more clients.

The airline kept the percentage of filled seats nearly steady at a high 91.5%, with low fuel prices enabling it to offer attractive fares.

But the drop in the value of the pound after Britain’s Brexit vote has hit the airline as much of its costs are in dollars or euros. Its heavy exposure to the uncertain British economy and weak pound saw investors shun the airline’s shares, which fell 42% last year, a drop much worse than that of its rivals, according to Bloomberg.

The airline is also exploring obtaining EU operating certification to ensure smooth operations once Britain leaves the EU.

EasyJet made no forecasts on passenger numbers in 2017, but said previously it expected a 9% rise in the number of seats offered in its year to October 2017.

AFP

