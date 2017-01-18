Ford Kuga owners arrive in droves at dealerships to get their cars checked

Just two days after the Kuga recall by Ford SA‚ more than 2,000 of the sport utility vehicles have been taken in to dealerships across the country.

Ford SA CEO Jeff Nemeth told Radio 702 on Wednesday morning that the process was going smoothly and there were only a few isolated cases of dealerships that were inundated and unable to resolve customer complaints.

"The response we had yesterday was very good. We were able to handle most of the customers. There were some isolated dealerships that had quite a few people come in at a very short amount of time‚ and I apologise that they weren’t able to handle those quickly‚" said Nemeth.