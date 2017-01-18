Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ford Kuga owners arrive in droves at dealerships to get their cars checked

18 January 2017 - 11:35 AM Shenaaz Jamal
Burnt out Ford Kuga. Picture: NIVESH SEWPERSADH
Just two days after the Kuga recall by Ford SA‚ more than 2,000 of the sport utility vehicles have been taken in to dealerships across the country.

Ford SA CEO Jeff Nemeth told Radio 702 on Wednesday morning that the process was going smoothly and there were only a few isolated cases of dealerships that were inundated and unable to resolve customer complaints.

"The response we had yesterday was very good. We were able to handle most of the customers. There were some isolated dealerships that had quite a few people come in at a very short amount of time‚ and I apologise that they weren’t able to handle those quickly‚" said Nemeth.

EDITORIAL: Ford failed at every turn

Ford’s conduct over the Kugas could serve as a case study on how not to manage a company’s reputation and how not to do crisis management
7 hours ago

Ultimatum behind Ford’s decision to Kuga recall

National Consumer Commission told the car maker that if it did not sort out the spontaneously combusting SUVs, it would do so
1 day ago

Investigator claims Ford is ‘shopping’ for reports to back it on Kuga fire death

Ford has come under fire from froensic investigator David Klatzow, who claims it is looking for reports to back it up on a man’s fiery death in ...
23 hours ago

Jimmy family lawyer announces class-action suit against Ford

Ford said on Monday that it would conduct a safety recall on more than 4,500 of its 2012-14 1.6l Ecoboost Kugas, after at least 48 of them caught fire
23 hours ago

Ford announced the recall on Monday and waived the usual R1,500 deposit on courtesy cars. It has so far dispensed 1,200 courtesy cars.

A total of 4,500 vehicles are expected to be taken in.

"We have asked the customers to bring the cars in so that we can ensure that they working properly." said Nemeth

Nemeth reiterated the claim that the incident which claimed the life of Reshall Jimmy in 2015 was unrelated to an engine fire. He said the class action lawsuit against Ford announced by Jimmy’s family had not yet been filed‚ and Ford would respond accordingly when it was.

"The Jimmy fire did not have an engine compartment fire‚ everybody has agreed to that‚ and forensic investigators said it was not an engine compartment fire‚ it was an unrelated problem and whatever happened we will get to the bottom of it‚ but it is completely unrelated‚" said Nemeth.

TMG Digital/The Times

