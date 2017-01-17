WATCH: Ford Kuga recall — How not to deal with a crisis

As Ford and the National Consumer Commission pronounce the way forward for the Ford Kuga utility vehicle, News Leader asked Financial Mail’s David Furlonger about the brand damage to Ford.

It’s a case study in how not to deal with a crisis, said Furlonger. “It (the recall) had to happen. Confidence in the Kuga has disintegrated. It’s only one model out of several models but confidence in that brand is going. And if they don’t deal with it now confidence in all the other Ford products is going to start disintegrating as well.”