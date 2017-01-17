Companies / Transport

WATCH: Ford Kuga recall — How not to deal with a crisis

17 January 2017 - 12:05 PM Staff Writer
Burnt out Ford Kuga. Picture: NIVESH SEWPERSADH
As Ford and the National Consumer Commission pronounce the way forward for the Ford Kuga utility vehicle, News Leader asked Financial Mail’s David Furlonger about the brand damage to Ford.

It’s a case study in how not to deal with a crisis, said Furlonger. “It (the recall) had to happen. Confidence in the Kuga has disintegrated. It’s only one model out of several models but confidence in that brand is going. And if they don’t deal with it now confidence in all the other Ford products is going to start disintegrating as well.”

Ford has been a hugely popular in South Africa, with the Ford Fiesta and Figo models consistently making it on the best-selling lists. The Ford Ranger bakkie is also the only car to successfully take on the Toyota Hilux. “That’s why more than any other company it really can’t afford bad publicity now,” Furlonger said.

He said in the short-term the damage to the Kuga brand was irreparable, but in the long-term Ford would have to be very proactive and sensitive to affected drivers to ensure that it does not lose its popularity among South African consumers.

Watch the full interview below:

