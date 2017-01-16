In a morning of drama‚ the National Consumer Commission (NCC) on Monday apparently refused to accept dozens of complaints from Ford Kuga owners.

Lawyer Rod Montano‚ along with Renisha Jimmy whose brother Reshall Jimmy died in 2015 when his Kuga caught fire‚ arrived early on Monday at the commission’s head office in Pretoria to hand over 46 complaints from Kuga owners whose vehicles have caught alight.

The complaints go back as far as 2013.

Commission spokesman Trevor Hattingh refused to allow the complaints to be handed over.

Speaking on his phone from his office to Montano in the commission’s reception‚ Hattingh ordered Montano and Jimmy off the property.